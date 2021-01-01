indian-golfer-aditi-ashok-can-create-history-in-tokyo-olympics-along-with-neeraj-chopra-and-bajrang-punia-on-super-saturday-mother-daughter duo will give India another medal? India can create history in Tokyo Olympics

So far 5 medals have come in India’s account in Tokyo Olympics but gold is still awaited. Saturday is going to be very special for India. On the one hand, Neeraj Chopra, who threw the javelin to the farthest 86.6 meters in the qualification round, is expected to win gold in the final. On the other hand, Indian women golfer Aditi Ashok can make a big upset on Saturday.

This is Aditi Ashok’s second Olympics, before that she had represented India in the Rio Olympics as well. Aditi’s caddy in Rio was her father and this time her caddy at the Tokyo Olympics is her mother. That is why it is being said that this mother-daughter duo can create history on Saturday.

Aditi raised hopes of a medal

Let us tell you that Aditi Ashok has awakened the medal hopes for India in the Tokyo Olympics. Aditi has taken her steps towards keeping history by performing brilliantly for the third consecutive day. Indian golfer Aditi played her 3 under 68 card on Friday and remained in second place.

The last and fourth rounds are to be played on Saturday, but according to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of storm on Saturday. If the game does not happen due to this, then only the score till the third round will be counted and Aditi’s medal can be confirmed. It is worth noting that India has never got a medal in golf before.

All eyes on ‘Super Saturday’

Saturday i.e. August 7 can be special for the Indian contingent in the Tokyo Olympics. Tomorrow, Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia will take to the mat for the bronze medal match after losing in the semi-finals. While in javelin throw, India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is also expected to make gold in the final round, Aditi Ashok stunned everyone with her performance.

If India gets some medal in these three events, then India’s 8 medals in Tokyo Olympics will be confirmed. Earlier, India had achieved 6 medals in the 2012 London Olympics while performing at its best. In this sense, the Tokyo Olympics can prove to be historic for India. That’s why all eyes will be on Super Saturday.





