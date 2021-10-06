Indian Health Service finds sexual abuse by doctor ‘intentionally ignored’, report

WASHINGTON — An independent report commissioned by the Indian Health Service found that federal agency officials silenced and punished whistleblowers in an attempt to protect a doctor who sexually abused boys on several Native American reservations for decades .

Also, a report written early last year but kept private until now found that members of IHS management “deliberately ignored or actively suppressed any attempts to address the threats.”

A 161-page report by Integritas Creative Solutions, a consulting company, was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit brought against IHS by The New York Times and later joined by The Wall Street Journal. It concluded that IHS leaders went out of their way to ignore the allegations against former physician, Stanley Patrick Weber, because addressing them would be “weird, difficult, uncomfortable, messy and embarrassing.”

The release of the report comes after a federal appeals court ruled last week that the IHS had to issue an independent assessment of how Mr Weber, who worked as a pediatrician for the agency, sexually preyed on Native American boys for decades. The decision reaffirmed the lower court’s decision in a lawsuit by The Times, which sought the release of the report to the public.