Indian Health Service finds sexual abuse by doctor ‘intentionally ignored’, report
WASHINGTON — An independent report commissioned by the Indian Health Service found that federal agency officials silenced and punished whistleblowers in an attempt to protect a doctor who sexually abused boys on several Native American reservations for decades .
Also, a report written early last year but kept private until now found that members of IHS management “deliberately ignored or actively suppressed any attempts to address the threats.”
A 161-page report by Integritas Creative Solutions, a consulting company, was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit brought against IHS by The New York Times and later joined by The Wall Street Journal. It concluded that IHS leaders went out of their way to ignore the allegations against former physician, Stanley Patrick Weber, because addressing them would be “weird, difficult, uncomfortable, messy and embarrassing.”
The release of the report comes after a federal appeals court ruled last week that the IHS had to issue an independent assessment of how Mr Weber, who worked as a pediatrician for the agency, sexually preyed on Native American boys for decades. The decision reaffirmed the lower court’s decision in a lawsuit by The Times, which sought the release of the report to the public.
Mr Weber is currently serving multiple life sentences following federal investigations in both South Dakota and Montana. He was convicted in September 2019 of committing sex crimes against boys under the age of 9 between 1994 and 2011 at his home in Pine Ridge, SD, and in 2018, Mr Weber was convicted of abusing young boys in Montana. was convicted of.
The report recommends that IHS establish whistle-blower safety coordinators in its 12 regional regional offices and possibly in its 170 local administrative offices. It also calls on the agency to expand its abuse policies to address victims of all ages, not just those who are children, and to create an internal system that will handle allegations of wrongdoing as well as abuse investigations. Will track all the information learned.
IHS spokeswoman Jennifer Buschick said in a statement that the report shows that previous policies and procedures to deal with allegations of sexual abuse made by patients led to failures for decades.
“IHS acknowledges that the trauma suffered by victims of sexual abuse within our agency is unacceptable,” the statement said. “These actions are reprehensible, and we sincerely regret the loss caused to those involved. We will do everything possible to improve and maintain the culture of care across IHS. The organization is committed to working with leaders to ensure that we can protect the health and well-being of every child.
Ms Bushick said the agency had begun to make changes. This includes building a 24-hour hotline to report child or sexual abuse, training all IHS staff and contractors to handle reports of suspected child or sexual abuse, and implementing robust patient safety protocols.
Based in Rockville, MD, IHS was created to fulfill the government’s treaty obligation to provide health care services to eligible American Indians and Alaska Natives. The tribes agreed to exchange land and natural resources with the federal government for health care and other services. But the agency has long been plagued by inadequate funding and lack of supplies, shortages of doctors and nurses, too few hospital beds, aging facilities and mismanagement.
The bombshell report included criticisms that the serious allegations were poorly documented and that records were poorly preserved by IHS officials. The report also found that no credible effort was ever made by IHS managers to investigate complaints brought by whistleblowers.
The report noted that the management of IHS facilities in Browning and Billings, Mont., and Pine Ridge and Aberdeen, SD, had a great deal of evidence, “some presented to them and some with the most modest amount of honest questioning.” search”. Justify the removal of Mr. Weber.
“Indeed, every victim of Weber’s abuse in Pine Ridge was also a victim of IHS management failures,” the report said.
Blackfeet Nation in Montana was one of the tribal communities affected by Mr. Weber’s abuse. President Timothy Davis said that in light of the report, the community is calling for an apology from the IHS and greater accountability for those covering up the abuse.
“It is unforgivable and atrocious to allow this pediatrician to do this to our children for so many years,” Mr. Davis said. “Was this man allowed to run rampant against our children for all those years, and was it covered up by the administration of the Indian Health Service. He should be held accountable for his grave misconduct.”
The agency awarded a $618,000 contract to Integritas Creative Solutions in May 2019 to conduct an investigation into its handling of sexual abuse claims against Mr. Weber. This was done after a Wall Street Journal article detailed Mr Weber’s crimes and the agency’s failure to prevent them.
IHS, which has 15,170 employees, most of whom work in its hospitals and clinics, has consistently lacked leadership since the Obama administration. Rear Admiral Michael D. Wehki, a member of the Zuni tribe, served on an interim basis from 2017 until he was confirmed by the Senate in April 2020.
He resigned at the start of the Biden administration. Elizabeth A. Fowler, a member of the Comanche Nation, a descendant of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians, now serves as the agency’s acting director.
