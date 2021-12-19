Indian Hockey Team Beats Japan By 6-0 in Asian Champions Trophy By Completing Hattrick after beating Bangladesh And Pakistan

The Indian hockey team registered its third consecutive win in the Asian Champions Trophy by completing a hat-trick. After defeating Bangladesh and Pakistan, India also beat Japan 6-0.

Defending champions India thrashed Japan 6-0 in the Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament in Dhaka on Sunday. This is India’s hat-trick of victory in this tournament. Earlier, India had secured its place in the semi-finals by defeating Bangladesh and Pakistan.

India has already secured its place in the semi-finals. Harmanpreet Singh (10th and 53rd minute) scored two goals in this match while Dilpreet Singh (23rd), Jarmanpreet Singh (34th), Sumit (46th) and Shamsher Singh (54th) also recorded their names in the scoresheet at Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium. Get it done

The Indian team has not lost a single match in the round robin stage. At the end of the round-robin stage of the five-nation tournament, India continue to top the table with 10 points, followed by Korea (six), Japan (five), Pakistan (two) and hosts Bangladesh (nil). India has secured its place in the semi-finals.

This is India’s third consecutive win. Korea had restricted India to a draw in the opening match of the tournament. But the Manpreet Singh-led side turned things around when they thrashed Bangladesh 9-0 after beating arch-rivals Pakistan and then Japan.

India topped the group

The Indian team is at the top of the points table. India has played 4 matches in the tournament so far. The team has won three matches and India has played a draw against South Korea. India have 10 points with three wins and one draw. Korea’s team is at number two, which has 6 points with only 1 win and 3 draws. Apart from India, this is the only team that has not lost a single match.

This impressive win will boost India’s morale a lot and the team will be full of confidence at the end of the tournament. The Indian team completely enthralled the Asian Games gold medalist team Japan in all departments. On December 21, the Indian team will face the team of Qualifier-4 in the semi-finals.