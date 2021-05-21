Indian Idol 1 Winner Abhijeet Sawant Lashes Out At Singing Reality Show





Mumbai: The winner of Indian Idol's first season Abhijeet Sawant lashed out on the makers of the present and alleged that the main target isn't just on signing anymore.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Abhijeet talked about season 12 of the singing actuality present and criticised the present for focussing on pretend love tales and poverty as a substitute of singing. "In case you have a look at the regional actuality reveals, then the viewers will hardly know concerning the background of the contestants. Their focus is just on singing, however in Hindi actuality reveals, the tragic and unhappy tales of contestants are redeemed. The main target is just on that," he stated.

Abhijeet additionally talked about his journey in Indian Idol 1 and stated that after he forgot the lyrics of a track whereas performing and gave up halfway. Nonetheless, the then judges gave him one other likelihood. He added that if this could have occurred in as we speak's time, an enormous drama would have been created out of it.

Abhijeet is the second particular person to criticise Indian Idol 12 which just lately celebrated its fiftieth episode. Earlier, Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar, who was a particular visitor on the present, additionally criticized the episode and stated that he didn’t prefer it. ” “I did what I used to be advised. I used to be advised sabko reward kamana hai. I used to be advised jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai as a result of it’s a tribute to Kishore da. I believed it will likely be a homage to my father. However as soon as there, I simply adopted what I used to be requested to do,” he had stated.

Even present’s host Aditya Narayan had reacted to Amit Kumar’s assertion and stated that ‘it isn’t straightforward to honour the legacy of a legend in an hour or two.’