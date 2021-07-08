Indian Idol 12 Contestant Nihal Tauro on Love Story between Sayali Kamble and him Secrets Unveiled | Indian Idol 12: No love is a relationship of ‘brotherhood’, Nihal Tauro tells the truth of love story with Sayali Kamble

New Delhi: The journey of Indian Idol season 12 is rapidly moving towards its end. In a few days it will be clear who is going to be named this season’s winning trophy. The popular contestant of the show, Nihal Tauro, has cemented his place in the top 7 by consistently giving strong performances. Recently Nihal Tauro went to his hometown where he spent quality time with family.

Nihal Tauro has also been in constant headlines for his tuning with another contestant of the show Sayli Kamble. The onscreen and offscreen tuning of Nihal Tauro and Sayali Kamble is amazing and seeing this bonding between the two, questions were being raised in the minds of the fans whether this tuning of both of them is just friendship or both. Is there anything more than friendship between them?

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Nihal answered these questions. He said, ‘We call Sayali Kamble as brother and she considers me her younger brother. We love each other very much and she is not my big sister but big brother. (Nihal said with a laugh). There is no romantic angle between us and I know that seeing our bonding, it would seem that something is going on between the two but believe me, there is no truth in this romantic angle story.

Nihal said, ‘Our bonding is amazing because we spend a lot of time together rehearsing and playing Uno. Saylee and I do a lot of rehearsals together. We also give each other inputs so that we can make each other better. So obviously those fans must have been a little disappointed who were thinking something like a love story between Sayli and Nihal, but Nihal himself has told the truth of their relationship.

