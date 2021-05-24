Indian Idol 12 Controversy – Aditya Narayan Defends Participants Says, We Have Best Contestants





Mumbai: The row relating to the Indian Idol 12 is getting greater. Now present’s host and singer Aditya Narayan has as soon as once more jumped in defending the present’s contestants. Additionally Learn – Abhijeet Sawant Reacts To Kishore Kumar Controversy: It Is Unfair To Make Such Feedback, Ridicule Newcomers

After a current episode, Idol Shanmukhpriya was trolled on social media with offended followers demanding her elimination. Speaking about the identical in an interview with SpotBoye, Aditya Narayan stated that Indian Idol 12 contestants are one of the best assortment and that it’s good that the Idols are studying concerning the harsh actuality of the world exterior the truth present. “To all those that are trolling and lashing out at me, I say, Shashtaang Pranaam to all and God bless you. I really feel like that cheetah who wouldn’t transfer to show he’s the quickest in a canine race. Generally attempting to show your level is an insult to your personal intelligence and expertise. That is how I really feel whereas defending arguably one of the best assortment of contestants on a actuality present. Indian Idol is the no.1 actuality present for 26 weeks working. Do I must defend it?” he stated. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Anuradha Paudwal Reacts To Amit Kumar’s Claims, Calls Contestants ‘Very Gifted’

Indian Idol 12 is dealing with main flak since final week when Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar claimed that he was requested to paise the contestants by the makers and that he didn’t prefer it. Within the newest episode, host Aditya Narayan took a dig on the similar assertion and requested Kumar Sanu if he was ‘requested’ to reward the contestants on the present. Even Anuradha Paudwal, who was the present’s particular visitor on Sunday reacted to the controversy in an interview with Aaj Tak and stated that she ‘discovered the contestants very proficient.’ Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Followers Demand Shanmukhapriya’s Elimination, Name Her Efficiency ‘Pathetic’

Nevertheless, the present’s judges – Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Anu Mallik haven’t commented on the problem up to now.