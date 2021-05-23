Indian Idol 12 Controversy – Anuradha Paudwal Reacts To Amit Kumar’s Claims, Calls Contestants Very Talented





Mumbai: The controversy across the singing actuality present Indian Idol 12 is getting greater. Days after, Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar claimed that he was requested to paise the contestants by the makers and that he didn’t prefer it, now the present’s this weekend chief visitor Anuradha Paudwal has reacted to it. The legendary singer stated that she discovered contestants ‘very proficient.’ Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Followers Demand Shanmukhapriya’s Elimination, Name Her Efficiency ‘Pathetic’

Anuradha Paudwal, Kumar Sanu and Roop Kumar Rathod graced the present as particular visitors this weekend. Following which, in an interview with Aaj Tak, Anuradha stated that she doesn’t know concerning the controversy however she discovered the contestants very proficient. “I discovered the contestants very proficient and there was nothing controversial about it. If persons are questioning their (contestants’) expertise, I’m shocked. I don’t know concerning the controversy round Amit ji however after I went, the youngsters sang very well. I used to be shocked watching their efficiency,” she stated. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12 Host Aditya Narayan Takes a Dig at Amit Kumar, Asks Kumar Sanu About Praising The Contestants

In the meantime, the present’s sizzling Aditya Narayan took a dig on the identical assertion and requested Kumar Sanu if he was ‘requested’ to reward the contestants on the present. To this, the singer replied that he was there to inspire the contestants and applaud them for his or her expertise and no matter he stated whereas appreciating them was all real and never pretend. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol: Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal Depart Anuradha Paudwal-Kumar Sanu Mesmerised With Their Romantic Efficiency

In one other interview, Aditya talked concerning the makers of the present making a pretend relationship angle between Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal to entertain the viewers. He known as it a ‘dhong’ in an interview with Bollywood Spy and stated, “Hum masti karte hai (We’re simply having some enjoyable). Folks say that we cook dinner up make-consider affairs on actuality reveals. So what? Did we ever say no? We do it. Ye dhong hai (That is all a lie). However you get pleasure from it no? As a result of we like to do it.”