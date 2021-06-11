Indian Idol 12 Controversy News





Indian Idol 12 Controversy News: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya not too long ago appeared on Indian Idol 12 as a particular visitor with fellow singer Udit Narayan. After the episode, he talked to the media and shared what he mentioned with others on the units other than the entire controversy round Amit Kumar's look on the present. Abhijeet, who is likely one of the widespread playback singers within the business, talked about that whereas he beloved his time on the present, he was shocked to see how he was by no means known as by the group earlier than. In an interview with Bollywood Spy, the singer mentioned that he requested the Indian Idol makers to have him on the present not as a result of he needed work however as a result of he thought that he deserved to be there.

Abhijeet added that he has seen singers with completely no credibility gracing the truth present and he all the time felt dangerous as a result of he has achieved much better and extra work than those that have launched simply 4 songs. "I advised them, I'm not asking for work, I'm asking for what's rightfully mine. Folks work beneath me. I'm the employer. They name individuals who've sung 4 songs of their life. You make these individuals judges who haven't served the music. They're solely business. They've given hit songs, however they haven't given music something" he mentioned.

The singer remembered legendary musicians RD Burman and Kishore Kumar and talked about them having similarities with them. He mentioned if each these legendary singers have been known as on the present at present, they wouldn't have felt dangerous as a result of they're nice. "Nobody recognises us three greats… These fools expose themselves by ignoring me," he mentioned. Abhijeet mentioned that Anu Malik agreed to his concern and talked about those that use contestants for their very own promotion. He mentioned, "Is this can be a joke? They mentioned, 'Dada, we've made a giant mistake'. I'm the actual decide, not those that promote themselves, their songs, their albums, themselves; not the contestants. They use contestants; they aren't judges."

Abhijeet has achieved main playback for Shah Rukh Khan within the motion pictures. His songs Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha, Chalte Chalte, Chunnari Chunnari, Mai Koi Aisa Geet Gaun, Dhadkan, and Pyaar Toh Hona Hello Tha amongst others have been evergreen Bollywood hits.