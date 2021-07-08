Indian Idol 12 fame Pawandeep Rajan impresses asha bhosle in grand finale | Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan made Asha Bhosle his fan, singer said – I have fallen in love!

New Delhi: Pawandeep Rajan is one of the most loved contestants of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 12’. He has won everyone’s heart with his art. He has been a favorite of all the fans, guests and judges. Now veteran singer Asha Bhosle is going to be seen as a guest in the upcoming episode.

Asha Bhosle will become a fan of Pawandeep

Pawandeep Rajan will perform in front of Asha Bhosle. Not only this, Pawandeep is also going to be seen dancing with Asha Bhosle. Asha Bhosle will be very impressed with her performance and will say that she has fallen in love with Pawandeep after listening to the song. The rest of the contestants will also perform in front of Asha Bhosle. Along with this, the trophy of ‘Indian Idol 12’ will also be seen in the coming episodes, seeing which all the fans are going to be excited.

Asha Bhosle will enjoy the performance

With the arrival of Asha Bhosle, the race for the finale will also begin. Asha Bhosle will also enjoy a lot on the stage of ‘Indian Idol 12’. In the upcoming episodes, the contestants will be seen singing memorable and evergreen songs.

Fans want Pavdeep to be the winner

Let me tell you, Pawandeep Rajan has a lot of fan following. Fans keep on demanding him to be the winner every day on social media. Pawandeep’s fans want him to win the show. After last week’s performance, a campaign to make him the winner started on social media.

Honored in Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, recently Pawandeep Rajan got a chance to meet former Chief Minister of the state Tirath Singh Rawat at his home in Uttarakhand. She was praised for her singing skills and also given a token of respect. Pawandeep was presented with a shawl and a state memento on his arrival.

