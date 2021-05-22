Indian Idol 12 Host Aditya Narayan Takes a Dig at Amit Kumar, Asks Kumar Sanu About Praising The Contestants





Indian Idol 12 has instantly discovered itself in the course of many controversies. After late singer Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar mentioned that he was requested to reward all of the contestants no matter their performances, a pandora field of criticism for the present opened up with any individuals questioning the ‘actuality’ of the truth present. In its newest episode, host Aditya Narayan took a dig at the identical assertion by Kumar and requested chief visitor Kumar Sanu if he was ‘requested’ to reward the contestants on the present. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol: Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal Depart Anuradha Paudwal-Kumar Sanu Mesmerised With Their Romantic Efficiency

Earlier, when Amit Kumar made the startling revelation, Aditya reacted by saying that if he had any points with the makers, he ought to have instructed them earlier than talking within the media. The host now requested Kumar Sanu, “Sir, you’ve gotten praised the contestants on the present right this moment. I wish to ask you probably have executed it out of your coronary heart or somebody from our workforce requested you to.” Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12 is Faux: Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal’s Romance is ‘Dhong’, Says Aditya Narayan

The standard ’90s singer replied saying that he was there to inspire the contestants and applaud them for his or her expertise and no matter he mentioned whereas appreciating them was all real and never pretend. The dialog was taken forward by Himesh Reshammiya who is without doubt one of the judges on the present. He mentioned that these are powerful instances which have made them realised that it’s necessary to unfold happiness and positivity. “Pandemic ne bahut kuch seekha diya hai. Pyaar karo, pyaar banto, admire karo, logon ki honsla afzai karo, logon ko aage leke jao yaar. Jai Mata Di. Let’s rock,” he mentioned. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 1 Winner Abhijeet Sawant Lashes Out At Singing Actuality Present: Focus Is not On Singing Anymore

In one other interview, Aditya talked concerning the makers creating a pretend relationship angle between Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal to entertain the viewers. He referred to as it a ‘dhong’ in an interview with Bollywood Spy and mentioned, “Hum masti karte hai (We’re simply having some enjoyable). Individuals say that we prepare dinner up make-believe affairs on actuality reveals. So what? Did we ever say no? We do it. Ye dhong hai (That is all a lie). However you get pleasure from it no? As a result of we like to do it.”

