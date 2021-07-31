Indian Idol 12: Javed akhtar Tips for pawandeep rajan on Question on personal life | Indian Idol 12: Contestant asked this ‘personal question’, Javed Akhtar said – ‘How dare you!’

New Delhi: These days the show is moving towards its finale, so many celebs are coming as guests in every show continuously. In such a situation, when Javed Akhtar reached the show as a guest judge, everyone gave a very good performance. Not only this, along with watching the performance of everyone, Javed Akhtar spoke very openly to the contestants of the show. He gave tips about singing skills here, but contestant Pawandeep Rajan asked him a personal question, to which Javed Akhtar gave a very surprising answer.

video is going viral

Actually, Javed Akhtar participated in the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol-12’. The video of the episode of this show is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Because in this video, Javed Akhtar taught the contestants a lot apart from singing. In this video, Contestant Pawandeep Rajan has asked Javed Akhtar a question about his personal life. Seeing this video, you too will be stunned to hear Javed Akhtar’s answer. Watch this video…

You have no right – Javed Akhtar

Here in the video we can see how Pawandeep asks what to do Javed sir, people ask about personal life? In response to this, Javed Akhtar says, ‘Whenever someone asks a personal question, tell him clearly, these are my personal things, you have no right, to ask such questions to me.’

no right to peek in the bedroom

Javed Akhtar also said that look, I always believe that a man should always bow down to people. But this does not mean that people should rule over you and enter your house, peep into your bedroom. You ask questions about my work, I will answer that and how dare you ask such questions, it’s over.

