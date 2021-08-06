Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar is impressed by Arunita Kanjilal’s voice, offers him a song in his next film

Indian Idol 12: This weekend is going to be the semi finale of Sony TV’s popular singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 12’. On this occasion, Karan Johar will attend the show as a guest and the contestants will give their voice to the songs of his films. Tonight is going to be something special for Indian Idol contestant Arunita Kanjilal as Karan Johar is about to offer Arunita a song in his next film.

In a promo shared by Sony TV, Arunita is seen singing the song ‘Kalank Nahi Hai Kajal Piya’ from Karan Johar’s film, ‘Kalank’. Karan Johar gets very impressed after hearing her song and says to Arunita, ‘Son, I would like to tell you that Lata ji is the queen of notes but you are the queen of notes. Today I have become a fan of another singer, her name is Arunita.

Karan Johar then stands up and announces Arunita as the new member of his production, Dharma Productions. He says, ‘I want to say from the bottom of my heart that you are welcome in the Dharma family.’

Karan Johar gives a confirmation note to Arunita and says, ‘This is a small confirmation, in which I have written from my heart that I want to sing a beautiful song for you right now, this year and I hope that song is worthy of you. Ho.’

Praising Indian Idol, Karan Johar said that he watches this show every weekend with his mother. He said, ‘My heart becomes very happy to see such talent. It is not a small thing to achieve such precision of singing at this age.

Indian idol The show can be watched every Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 pm onwards. The finale of this show will be on August 15, in which famous stars from the Bollywood world will participate. The grand finale of the show will run for 12 hours. At the same time, talking about the finalists of the show, apart from Arunita, Pawandeep, Shanmukhpriya, Mohammad Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro have reached the finals.





