Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar gives Sayli Kamble a new tag; Sukhwinder Singh sees a glimpse of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in Mohd Danish – watch video

3 hours ago
Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish

This week, Sukhwinder Singh is seen on Indian Idol 12. Many contestants are seen singing his songs. Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish sang Beedi Jalaile collectively and it impressed the judges. Neha Kakkar gave a new tag of Sherni Sayli to Sayli Kamble whereas Sukhwinder Singh stated he noticed a glimpse of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in Mohd Danish. Have a look.


