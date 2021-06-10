Indian Idol 12 Row – Abhijeet Bhattacharya Spoke to Amit Kumar, Says Controversy Blown Out of Proportion





Mumbai: The controversy across the Indian Idol 12 is getting greater. Well-liked 90s singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya who lately appeared on the present as a particular visitor has now stated that Amit Kumar's assertion has been misrepresented.

In a latest interview with PeepingMoon, Abhijeet Bhattacharya stated that the controversy has been blown out of proportion. "There isn't a controversy. I spoke to Amit Kumar ji after the incident. Firstly, he didn't say the assertion on digital camera. It was neither a video nor audio. Folks trusted what print media advised them. It was blown out of proportion unnecessarily."

Indian Idol 12 confronted main flak since Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar claimed that he was requested to paise the contestants by the makers and that he didn't prefer it. This triggered a large controversy with a number of individuals together with present's host Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Anuradha Paudwal amongst others leaping in. Whereas Aditya Narayan stated that they 'have the most effective contestants', Abhijeet Sawant stated that there was no level in elevating the difficulty after the episode went on air. Lately, the present's former decide Sunidhi Chauhan additionally commented concerning the controversy and stated, "Not precisely this ki sabko karna hai however sure, all of us had been advised (to reward). That was the fundamental factor. And so, I couldn't go on. I couldn't do what they needed and I had to half methods. Therefore, right now, I'm not judging any actuality present."

Nonetheless, the present’s judges – Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Anu Mallik haven’t commented on the difficulty to this point.