Indian Idol 12: Sayali Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal and more contestants created magic with Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharjee

Tonight’s episode of Indian Idol 12 noticed legendary singers Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharjee visiting the units. The 2 legendary singers didn’t simply take heed to the contestant crooning to their hit numbers but additionally sang the songs with them, making it one helluva emotional roller-coaster watch. There have been many wow moments all through the episode that it’s a little troublesome to select the highest 5 moments from the Indian Idol 12 fifth Jun 2021 episode. However, to checklist a couple of, right here you go:

Sayli Kamble and Abhijeet Bhattacharjee

Sayli Kamble and Abhijeet Bhattacharjee enthralled the viewers with Akshay Kumar and Ayesha Jhulka’s Wada Raha Sanam from Khiladi. Even Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik appreciated Sayli’s singing skills. Udit Narayan additionally heaped praises on her.

Arunita Kanjilal and Udit Narayan

Arunita sang Tu Mere Saamne, Primary Tere Saamne from Darr with Udit Narayan. Their efficiency reminded us of the unique tune starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. Watch the glimpse of the identical right here:

Danish Aslam and Udit Narayan

Everybody heaped praises on Danish for singing Solar Mitwa from Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan alongside Udit Narayan. The latter additionally stated that he’s a national-award-winning singer.

Nihal Tauro and Abhijeet Bhattacharjee

Nihal and Abhijeet carried out on Bas Itna Sa Khwab Hai. Whereas Abhijeet’s mesmerizing voice transcended us into the previous, Nihal Tauro’s magical voice was equally superb.

Sawai Bhatt and Udit Narayan

Sawai Bhatt sang Gadar Ek Prem Katha’s Ghar Aaja Pardesi with Udit Narayan. Their jugalbandi was a deal with for the ears.

In the meantime, Indian Idol 12 has jumped once more so far as the TRPs are involved. They made a re-entry the TRP charts this week and secured a fourth place on the checklist. With it’s justifiable share of controversies, Indian Idol 12 has all the time managed to seize the eye of the viewers aside from the expertise.

