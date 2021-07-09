Indian Idol 12: When Asha Bhosle remembers Lata Mangeshkar’s advice to allay fear | Asha Bhosle narrated her experience to overcome her fear, had accepted this advice of Lata Mangeshkar

New Delhi: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle has recalled what her elder sister and vocalist Lata Mangeshkar told her when she was nervous before recording a song. Asha Bhosle recalled the production of the classic number ‘Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyaar Tera’, which she recorded with Mohammed Rafi for the 1966 superhit ‘Teesri Manzil’ (Teesri Manzil). The evergreen song was composed by RD Burman on the lyrics of Majrooh Sultanpuri. He has shared a memorable anecdote related to this song on the set of ‘Indian Idol 12’.

It was difficult for Asha Bhosle to sing

Asha Bhosle said, ‘It was very difficult for me to sing this song. One day RD Burman came to my house, took the instrument and sat down. He requested me to sing it. When I heard her playing the part ‘O aa aa aa aa’, I was a little nervous, as I felt that I would not be able to do justice to it. However, I told her that I will try to sing the song after four to five days.

The driver was also worried

She recalls, ‘I started practicing the main tune in my car so many times that one day my driver got worried. Once I reached home, he suddenly asked me if I wanted to go to the hospital, as he felt I was gasping for breath. It was a really funny moment!’

Lata Mangeshkar had said this thing

Asha further says, ‘I went to meet Lata Mangeshkar and made her aware of my apprehensions. He said, you are forgetting that you are Mangeshkar first and then Bhosle. Go sing a song, you will do well.’ This song became a huge hit upon the release of the film and today it is considered a classic song. He recalled this incident during the opening on ‘Indian Idol 12’ broadcast on television.

