Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan: Pawandeep Rajan became the winner of ‘Indian Idol 12’, Arunita Kanjilal came second – Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and received Rs 25 lakh and a trophy

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan:

‘Indian Idol 12 Finale’ has got the final winner. This season’s victory is on the head of Pawandeep Rajan. Meanwhile, Arunita Kanjilal is at the second position. ‘Indian Idol 12’ ended on Sunday from 12 noon to 12 midnight. Before winning this season, many great performances were witnessed.

Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayali Kamble, Mohammad Danish, Shanmukhpriya and Nihal Taro were the six finalists of ‘Indian Idol 12’. The show was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik. Apart from Jay Bhanushali, the final round was organized by Aditya Narayan.

