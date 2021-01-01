Indian Idol 12 Winner Prize Amount Details: The grand prize money for the two winners in Indian Idol 12 and what they will get – Indian Idol 12 Prize Amount: In addition to the trophy, the ‘Indian Idol 12’ winner will get it all

The end of ‘Indian Idol 12’ is just a few hours away. It will be known in a few hours who will get the Indian Idol 12 trophy and who will not. The final round of ‘Indian Idol 12’ will be held from 12 noon to 12 noon and this great event will see many great presentations, but also a big twist.

It is being said that this time the producers are not going to make ‘Indian Idol 12’ but two winners. That would be a record in the history of this reality show. In an interview to Bollywood Life, contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arnita Kanjilal hinted at this.



Will there be 2 winners in ‘Indian Idol 12’?

When the two were asked about the two winners of ‘Indian Idol 12’, they replied that the producers are considering announcing two winners. And it will be truly historic because it has never happened before. If this is true then ‘Indian Idol 12’ is really going to make history from this final. This has not yet been officially confirmed.

In addition to trophies, so many cash prizes and deals!

Now what a twist about the winner, the curtain will be raised tonight at 12 p.m. But for a while, we’ve been telling you what the winner of ‘Indian Idol 12’ will get in addition to the trophy (Indian Idol 12 prize money). According to reports, the winning amount this time is Rs 25 lakh. This means that anyone who picks up the ‘Indian Idol 12’ trophy will be given Rs 25 lakh. In addition, a contract with a music company will also be available. At the same time, according to a report in ‘Tele Chakkar’, the winners of ‘Indian Idol 12’ as well as all the finalists will get a chance to perform at a concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

The winner will be announced at 12 p.m.

Many famous celebrities including Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, Aditya Narayan, Mika Singh and Raghav Sachar will perform in the grand finale of ‘Indian Idol 12’. These singers and musicians will also give a dazzling performance along with the finalists of ‘Indian Idol 12’. In an interview to Spotboy, Indian Idol 12 director Neeraj Sharma had said that the winner would be announced at 12 noon on August 15. He had said that the final would see many surprises and guests.

