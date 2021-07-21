Indian Idol 12host Aditya Narayan’s big decision, will not host

New Delhi: Bollywood’s famous singer and host Aditya Narayan has been ruling everyone’s hearts with his songs as well as his comedy during hosting. But now the news is coming that he is going to say goodbye to this host soon. For which the audience may have been hurt, but on the other hand, the fans are also happy that soon Aditya’s house is going to resonate. He tied the knot with Shweta Agarwal only last year i.e. in December 2020.

Is Shweta Agarwal pregnant?

Now the same discussion is being heard among the people that Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are soon going to be the parents of their first child. At present, this has not been officially disclosed by both of them, but fans have definitely got a hint of it in Aditya’s recent interview.

2022 will be the last year on TV

According to the information, it is being said that Aditya has decided that he will say goodbye to the hosting seat forever after 2022. 2022 will be his last year as a host. Actually, Aditya has surprised everyone by saying that now he should take up bigger responsibilities. This thing said in an interview is now not able to get people off their throats.