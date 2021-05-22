Indian Idol – Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal Leave Anuradha Paudwal-Kumar Sanu Mesmerised With Their Romantic Performance





Mumbai: This Sunday, Indian Idol 12 will welcome veteran singers Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal and Roopkumar Rathod as particular friends in its romantic particular episode. Whereas contestants will stun the judges and the particular friends with their mesmerising performances, one duo that can make the ambiance extra romantic with their expertise is Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12 is Faux: Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal’s Romance is ‘Dhong’, Says Aditya Narayan

Pawandeep and Arunita will create an environment of affection and romance with their efficiency on Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and Nazar Ke Samne Jigar Ke Paas. The duo has repeatedly been praised for his or her performances, and this weekend too, Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal and Roopkumar Rathod will likely be impressed and bathe their blessings put up their efficiency. Whereas Kumar Sanu lauds their expertise and says, ”You’re the best contestants,” Roopkumar Rathod heaps praises saying, ”Superb…haven’t any phrases for you.” Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 1 Winner Abhijeet Sawant Lashes Out At Singing Actuality Present: Focus Is not On Singing Anymore

In the meantime, Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has lastly come forth concerning the makers making an attempt to “prepare dinner up” a romantic angle between contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. He mentioned the creatives make a pretend relationship angle and since individuals get pleasure from it, due to this fact there’s no hurt in giving one thing to the viewers if that’s entertaining them.

The controversies across the present proceed to extend. Days after Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar, who was a particular visitor on the present, criticized the episode and mentioned that he didn’t prefer it, now Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant too lashed out on the makers alleging that the main target of the present isn’t singing anymore.

