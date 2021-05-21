Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) Recruitment 2021, Walk in for Research Manager Posts @millets.res.in





Job individuals who’re eligible and keen to Apply for Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) Recruitment 2021 could ship their particulars on or earlier than the final date 24 Could 2021.

Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) Job Notification 2021: Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) has invited purposes for the recruitment to the posts of Research Manager. Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 25 Could 2021.

Eligible and candidates are invited for a walk-in-interview (digital) to be held on-line, at ICAR –Indian Institute of Millets Research, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad-500030, on 25 Could 2021 (Tuesday) from 10:30 am. onwards for recruitment of the next positions underneath “Refinement of Millet Worth Chain for Export Markets” Mission funded by APEDA as per the small print given beneath.

Necessary Date:

Final Date of submission of utility kind : 24 Could 2021

: 24 Could 2021 Walk-in-interview Date: 25 Could 2021 from 10:30 am

Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) Research Manager Emptiness Particulars

Research Manager Meals Tech : 01 Put up

: 01 Put up Research Manager Enterprise Administration : 01 Put up

: 01 Put up Research Manager Agricultural Economics : 01 Put up

: 01 Put up Research Manager Plant Breeding: 01 Put up

Eligibility Standards for Research Manager Job

Instructional Qualification:

Title of Posts Qualification Research Manager Meals Tech • PhD/Grasp’s diploma in the Meals Know-how/meals science and diet. Meals chemistry/Agriculture Course of Engineering. • Candidates having Put up Graduate diploma in Primary Sciences with 03 years Bachelor’s diploma and 02 years Grasp’s diploma ought to have NET qualification. • 02 years analysis expertise. Research Manager Enterprise Administration • PhD in Enterprise administration or Grasp’s diploma in the Agribusiness administration/MBA with exp in meals processing or Agrl. Enterprise Administration. • Candidates having Put up Graduate diploma in Primary Sciences with 03 years Bachelor’s diploma and 02 years Grasp’s diploma ought to have NET qualification. • 02 years analysis expertise. Research Manager Agricultural Economics • PhD in Agricultural Economics or Masters in Agricultural Economics/Agricultural Statistics/Agricultural Extension training. • Candidates having Put up Graduate diploma in Primary Sciences with 03 years Bachelor’s diploma and 02 years Grasp’s diploma ought to have NET qualification. • 02 years analysis expertise. Research Manager Plant Breeding • “Ph.D. in Seed Science & Know-how”. • Candidates having Put up Graduate diploma in Primary Sciences with 03 years Bachelor’s diploma and 02 years Grasp’s diploma ought to have NET qualification. • 2 years analysis expertise.

Methods to Apply

Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 25 Could 2021. Candidates have to supply an endeavor, stating that they don’t seem to be enrolled in every other job or educational programs and so on. (both full time or half time) for attending the interview. and eligible candidates could ship their utility kind (connected), CV together with qualification and expertise certificates scanned copies as a single pdf to [email protected] on or earlier than 24 Could 2021, 05:00 pm. CV’s acquired after 24 Could 2021, 05:00 PM is not going to be thought of, shortlisted candidates shall be despatched hyperlink to attend the interview nearly.

