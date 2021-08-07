indian-jauvelin-thrower-neeraj-chopra-creates-history-by-winning-gold-medal-in-tokyo-olympics-after-13-years-of-wait later got gold medal

India’s javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj has given India a gold medal in the Olympics after 13 years. He won the gold medal in the javelin throw event by finishing number one in the final round.

With this, Neeraj has become the first athlete to win a medal in the Olympics for India in the track and field event. Earlier, India had never won a gold medal in track and field event in Olympic history.

India had earlier won the gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics by shooter Abhinav Bindra. After that today Neeraj Chopra has created history for India, ending the 13-year wait.

There was no player to be seen even around Neeraj in the final round. In the first throw of this event, Neeraj had made the number one position by throwing a throw of 87.3 meters. At the same time, in the second throw, he further strengthened his gold medal hold by throwing even more to 87.58 meters. However, the third throw was not his special and he was fouled in the fourth attempt.

With this, India has won its 7th medal at the Tokyo Olympics, leaving the 2012 London Olympics behind. India had won 6 medals in the London Olympics. This is India’s 10th gold medal in Olympic history. Earlier, India has won 8 gold in hockey (1928, 1932, 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1964, 1980), one shooting (2008) and now one javelin throw.

It is worth noting that before Neeraj Chopra for India in Tokyo Olympics, Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Dahiya won the silver medal. Apart from this, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia and the Indian men’s hockey team won the bronze medal.





