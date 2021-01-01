Indian medalists at Tokyo Paralympics: Team India wins 19 medals at Tokyo Paralympics

5 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze medals The Indian team had won 7 medals at the Tokyo Olympics this time, which was its best performance. After that, Team India also made history in the Paralympics. He won 5 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze medals.

Bhavinaben Patel won the first medal Bhavinaben Patel opened India’s medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics. He won a silver medal for the country in table tennis. She had to settle for a silver medal after losing 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 to Zhou Ying of China in the women’s singles final of the Tokyo Paralympic Table Tennis Class 4 event. This was India’s first medal at the 2020 Paralympics.

Nishad won a silver medal with an Asian record After Bhavinaben, Nishad Kumar also won a silver medal in athletics. Nishad, who competed in the high jump T47 event, won the silver medal with a time of 2.06 meters. He equaled the Asian record by winning a Paralympic silver medal. This is Nishad Kumar’s personal best performance.

Avni Lekha won the first gold Para-shooter Avni Lekhara won the country's first gold medal. A resident shooter from Jaipur won a gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. Lekhara scored 249.6 points in the final. He equaled the world record. He qualified for the finals with 7th place and scored a total of 621.7 points.

Yogesh Kathuria won the silver medal in the discus throw Yogesh Kathuria won the silver medal in the men’s discus throw (F56). He threw the best of 44.38 meters. Brazil’s world record holder Batista dos Santos Claudine, who was ahead of Kathuria, threw 45.59 meters. Kathuria, 24, won a bronze medal at the Para Athletics Championships in Dubai 2019.

Devendra Jhazaria silver in javelin throw India’s Devendra Jhazaria won silver in the men’s javelin throw – F46. At the Tokyo Olympics, he won a silver medal in the 64.35m javelin. Devendra Zhazaria is the only Paralympic athlete to win two gold medals (men’s javelin throw) in Ndra Athletics. He won his first gold at the Athens Paralympics in 2004 and his second at the Rio Paralympics in 2016.

Beautiful with Jhazaria Sundar Singh Gurjar won the bronze medal in javelin-F46. He finished third behind Zhazaria in the men’s javelin F46 event. Athletes in F46 have hand deformities and weak muscles. In this, the players stand up and participate in the tournament.

Sumit Antil won gold with a world record India’s star sprinter Sumit Antil won the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw F64 event with a world record. He made history by throwing 68.55 meters. This was India’s second gold.

Sinharaja aimed at the bronze medal Indian shooter Sinharaj Adana won a bronze medal in the P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1, the second medal in the country in the sport’s shooting competition. Sinharaj, 39, who is suffering from polio and is competing in the Paralympics for the first time, finished third with a total of 216.8 points. He finished sixth with a place in the final of eight shooters.

Mariappan won the silver medal in the high jump Mariappan, who won a gold medal at the Rio Olympics five years ago, won a silver medal in the high jump T42 event with a best jump of 1.86 meters.

Bronze medal in the name of Sharad Kumar In addition to Mariappan, another Indian won a medal in the high jump T42 event. Sharad Kumar won the bronze medal in the event with a best jump of 1.83 meters.

Praveen also won a silver medal in the high jump Para-athlete Praveen Kumar won the silver medal in the high jump T-44 with a jump of 2.07 meters. He also set an Asian record. The 18-year-old para-athlete from Noida won the silver medal by waving the flag in Tokyo. Before Praveen, India’s Mariappan Thangavelu won silver, while Sharad Kumar won bronze in the high jump T63 event. In T47, Nishad Kumar won a silver medal with an Asian record.

Avni won her second medal Para-shooter Avni Lekhara has made history at the Tokyo Paralympics. The 19-year-old Indian shooter won the bronze medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 position SH1 with 445.9 points. This is his second medal in the same Paralympics. He had earlier won a gold medal in the 10m rifle.

Harvinder became the first archer to win a medal in the Paralympics Archer Harvinder Singh led India to a bronze medal in the men’s individual recurve event. Harvinder defeated MS Kim of Korea. Haryana’s Harvinder defeated Kim 6-5 in a thrilling shoot-off match. He became the first Indian archer to win a medal in the Paralympics.

Manish aimed at the gold Shooter Manish Narwal gave India its third gold medal. Nineteen-year-old Narwal set a Paralympic record in the shot put 50m pistol event with 218.2 points. The Haryana government announced a reward of Rs 6 crore for him.

Along with Manish, Sinharaj also dominated In addition to Narwal, another Indian shooter won a medal in the shooting mixed 50m pistol event. Sinharaj Singh Adana won the silver medal with 216.7 points. With this, Adana became one of the few players to win two medals in the same sport.

Pramod Bhagat won gold in badminton In badminton, Pramod Bhagat made history by winning a gold medal in the men’s SL3 event. He defeated Britain’s Daniel Bethel in the final. After winning the first game 21-14, the British shuttler bounced back into the second game, but Pramod went ahead 4-11 to win the match 21-17. At the age of five, his left leg was deformed due to polio. Pramod has won 45 international medals at the World Championships, including four golds.

Shuttler Manoj Sarkar won bronze Manoj Sarkar won a bronze medal in badminton. He defeated Desuke Fujihara of Japan 22-20, 21-13 in straight games. The match lasted 47 minutes. The first game lasted 27 minutes and the second game 19 minutes. Manoj Sarkar won the match in SL-3 category.

Noida DM Suhal LY made history Noida DM and badminton player Suhas Yathiraj ended their campaign with a silver medal by defeating Lucas Mazur of France in the final of the men’s singles SL4 class badminton tournament. Noida District Magistrate Yatiraj, 38, lost to two-time world champion Mazur 21-15, 17-21, 15-21 in the final match of 62 minutes. Yatiraj of Karnataka has a disorder in his knees.

The expedition ended with the gold of Krishna Nagar Badminton player Krishna Nagar won India’s second and fifth overall gold medal on the last day on the badminton court by defeating Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai in the men’s singles SH6 event in a three-match final. It was also India’s last medal. He won the gold medal by defeating Chucha 2-1 in 43 minutes.

India’s journey to the Tokyo Olympics is over. Indian players have made history in the maelstrom of Divyang players. He won a total of 19 medals. This is India’s best performance in the history of the Paralympics. He had previously won 4 medals each in 1984 and 2016. Table tennis player Bhavinaben Patel started the medal with a silver medal, while badminton player Krishna Nagar finished with a gold medal.