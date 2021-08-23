indian-men-hockey-team-bags-bronze-in-tokyo-olympics-makes-world-record-by-most-medals-in-olympics-history- Indian hockey team created world record after winning bronze medal in Tokyo, Germany, Australia and Netherlands left everyone behind

The Indian men’s hockey team on Thursday put a smile on the faces of sports fans across the country, which was missing for the last 41 years. The Indian hockey team won the 12th medal in the Olympic history of the Indian hockey team by winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics since 1980. With this 12th medal, the Indian hockey team took the world record, which no one will be able to break at least until the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Let us tell you that earlier the Indian hockey team had won 8 gold, one silver and two bronze medals. The bronze at the Tokyo Olympics is the 12th medal in the Olympic history of Indian men’s hockey. Earlier, India and Germany were jointly on top of winning the most medals in Olympic history with 11 medals. Now India has won the world record with 12 medals.

If we talk about the top four teams in this list, then India is now at number one with 12 Olympic medals. On the other hand, Germany is in second place with 11 medals after falling behind. Apart from this, Australia and Netherlands are in third and fourth place with 9 medals respectively.

Significantly, the Indian men’s hockey team ended its 41-year wait by defeating Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match today. Since 1980, the Indian hockey team had not won any medal in the Olympics. This moment was historic for every Indian fan. The main hero of India’s victory was goalkeeper PR. Sreejesh.

As soon as goalkeeper P. Sreejesh stopped Germany’s penalty corner in the last few seconds, the eyes of crores of Indians watching this historic match on TV with Indian players also became moist.

The thrilling 5-4 win over Germany was anchored by many, including two goalscorers Simranjit Singh ((17th and 34th), Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st). ) but goalkeeper Sreejesh, who saved the penalty in the last moment, is also involved in this.





