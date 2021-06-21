Indian Navy Admit Card 2021 For SSR AA Out – Indian Navy Admit Card 2021

Indian Navy Admit Card 2021: Indian Navy has released the admit card of written test and PET for the recruitment of AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) posts.

Indian Navy Admit Card 2021: Indian Navy had recruited for the posts of AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit), for which the candidates for written examination and PET exam admit card were waiting for a long time Indian Navy. has released the admit card today on its official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates can directly download Indian Navy Sailor Admit Card through this link.

The PFT (Physical Test) of all the candidates who appeared for the written test will also be conducted on the same day.

AA SSR Exam Pattern

Indian Navy Online Exam will consist of 100 objective type questions carrying 100 marks. In this, questions will be asked from General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English and Comprehension and General Awareness. The paper will be of total 100 marks, and each subject will carry 25 marks.

How to Download Indian Navy Admit Card 2021 ?

To download the admit card, candidates first visit the official website of Indian Navy – joinindiannavy.gov.in

Click on the ‘Login’ tab

Enter registration number and date of birth.

Admit card will open on the screen. Download it and take a print out and keep it with you.

Let us inform that a total of 2500 vacancies were removed by the Indian Navy in the August 2021 batch, out of which 2000 are for SSR and 500 for AA. Online Applications for Admission of Sailors – AA-150 & SSR-02/2021 Batch were invited from 26 April 2021 to 05 May 2021.