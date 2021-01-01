Indian Navy Admit card issued for written examination and PFT, here is the direct link to download

Indian Navy: Indian Navy is all set to conduct written test and PFT for MR October 2021 batch. For this, the board has issued the admit card on its official website. All those candidates who had applied for Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021 can now download their admit card from the official website of Indian Navy joinindiannavy.gov.in. Direct link to download Indian Navy Sailor (MR) – October Batch Written Exam and PFT Admit Card is given below.

The exam date and admit card date are given on the admit card. All the candidates are advised to check their exam center a day before the commencement of the exam for their convenience. Candidates can download the Matric Recruitment Exam Hall Ticket PDF and take a printout of the admit card for future reference. Candidates can download the admit card by entering their details application number/registration number on the login portal.

How to Download Indian Navy Sailor MR Admit Card 2021

To download the admit card, candidates first visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

On the homepage of the website, you will find the link ‘Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2021 Download Link’, click on it.

On clicking, a new page will open. Here you have to fill the required details asked.

After entering the details submit it. Once submitted, your admit card will be displayed on the screen in front of you. Now you can take a print out of it.

This recruitment process will recruit 350 posts of matriculation recruitment in the Indian Navy. Candidates will be able to download Indian Navy Sailor MR Admit Card 2021 through the given link. The direct link is https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/en/account/account/state.

