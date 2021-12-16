Indian Navy Marcos Commando Job: Marcos Commando: Marcos Training is harder than you think, who can apply and find out the salary – Indian Navy Marcos Commando job, training and salary details here

Highlights Only 1 applicant out of a thousand can become Marcos Commando.

3 years is hard training like hell.

Great salary and facilities are available.

Marcos Commando (Indian Navy Marcos Commando) is considered to be one of the best commandos in India. This is a special force of the Indian Navy. This is known as MARCOS or Marine Commandos (formerly known as Marine Commando Force or MCF). It specializes in underwater and anti-piracy operations to combat terrorism. At the same time, they also carry out their operations on the ground. He was instrumental in Operation Victory during the Kargil War. Let’s find out how these commandos are trained and how much they are paid.



Produced by Marcos

This special force of Indian Navy was established in 1987. The training of MARCOS commandos is so extensive that they are used in everything from terrorism, naval operations and anti-piracy operations. In some cases, they are considered better than the US Navy SEALs. Their motto is: “Few the Fearless”. It is said that only one out of 1000 soldiers in the army could become a Marcos commando. Which means it’s about to be the most delusional time of the year, as well.

Marcos Commando Selection Process

The selection process for Marcos Commando is extremely tough. Any Indian Navy employee can apply to become a Commando, if the applicant is not more than 20 years of age. Candidates applying will have to undergo physical fitness test and eligibility test in the first three days. About 90% of the applicants are rejected here.

Marcos commandos receive such training

The training of Marcos commands is very tough. From here the candidates have to face a difficult test for 5 weeks. Which is so painful that people even compare it to hell. In this process, the trainee is not given enough sleep and is forced to work hard. At this stage those who do not run away from training are selected for actual training.

Marcos has been training for 3 years

Survivors are given Marcos actual training, which lasts about 3 years. During this training, he has to carry a weight of 25 kg on his shoulders and run 800 meters in the mud up to his thighs. These soldiers are then given two trainings, ‘Hello’ and ‘Haho’. In the ‘hello’ jump, the jawan has to cover a distance of about 11 km. When jumping on the ground from an altitude of 8 km, a soldier has to cover a distance of 8 km in a ‘haho’ jump. You have to jump from a height and open your parachute in 8 seconds.

The training was at Agra and Kochi

Marcos Commando trainees are trained in para jumping at Paratrooper Training School, Agra. At the same time, for diving training, he trains at the Naval Diving School in Kochi. The training of MARCOS commands includes basic skills such as open and close circuit diving, advanced weapons skills, demolition, endurance training and martial arts, aerial training, intelligence training, submarine craft operations, offshore operations, counterterrorism operations, and submarine steering. Skydiving, language training, convention method, explosive handling techniques etc. The families of the candidates selected in the Marcos Command are also informed. They have to hide their identities. Most of the training of MARCOS Commandos was done at INS Abhimanyu (Mumbai). Other major training centers are in Goa, Kochi, Visakhapatnam and Port Blair.

Marcos Commando Salary

Marcos Commando’s salary depends on his deployment. According to the 7th Pay Commission, their basic salary is Rs. 25,000 / -. In addition, he gets Ship Diving Allowance – +8,500 to Rs. 10,000 / -, Marcos Allowance – Rs. 25,000 / -, 20% of basic salary if posted in difficult area, + Hyperactive if posted in overcrowded area. Field Area Allowance – Rs. 16,900 / -, if posted in Field Area, Field Area Allowance – Rs. 10,500 / – is available. It can be said that they get a salary of lakhs of rupees per month.