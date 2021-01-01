Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply offline for Apprentice Posts before 1 October. Check here for complete details

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Indian Navy, Apprentice Training School, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Kochi Blair has issued a notification for the recruitment of Apprentice Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts in the prescribed format in offline mode on or before October 1.

A total of 230 posts of apprentice will be recruited through this process. In which 18 posts of electrician, 13 posts of fitter, 6 posts of machinist, 2 posts of secretariat assistant, 6 posts of plumber, 20 posts of computer operator and programming assistant are included and many other posts are included. To apply for these posts, the candidate should have passed class 10th with 50% marks from a recognized board. Also, ITI in relevant trade with 65% marks. Apart from this, the height of the candidate should be 150 cm and their weight should be 45 kg. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate should not be more than 21 years. However, reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the upper age limit. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Candidates will be shortlisted for recruitment to the Apprentice posts on the basis of marks obtained in class 10th and ITI examination. After which they will have to go through the written test and interview round. Then the candidates will also have to submit the Medical Examination Certificate within the stipulated time. It is to be noted that the selected candidates for the Apprentice posts will also be given stipend at the prescribed rates as per the government rules.

All candidates can send their application in the prescribed format and other necessary documents for recruitment to these posts to Admiral Superintendent, Apprentice Training School, Naval Ship Yard, Naval Base, Kochi – 682004 latest by 1 October. Before applying, candidates must check their eligibility.