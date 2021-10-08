Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for B.Tech Cadet Entry at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Indian Navy has invited applications from unmarried male candidates for four year B.Tech degree course 10+2 (B.Tech) cadet admission. Candidates can apply online for this course on the official website of Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts is October 10, 2021.

12th passed PCM candidates in Indian Navy who have appeared in JEE (Main) – 2021 (for B.E/B.Tech) examination are eligible to apply. The call up for Services Selection Board (SSB) will be released on the basis of JEE (Main) – 2021 All India Rank (AIR) published by NTA.

Which is the biggest fruit that grows on a tree? Is the blood of all animals red? Know the answers to such questions

According to the notification released by the Indian Navy, the total number of vacancies is 35. Out of these, there are 5 posts of Education Branch and 30 posts of Executive and Technical. To apply for these posts, passed 12th (10+2 pattern) or its equivalent examination from any board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50 marks in English. Must have % marks. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Notification issued for recruitment to these posts, application process will start soon

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list prepared on the basis of SSB Marks for B.Tech degree course in Indian Navy. Candidates are required to register and submit their application at joinindiannavy.gov.in from 01 October 2021 to 10 October 2021. Before applying, candidates should read the instructions given in the official notification and apply only after that. Applications for these posts will be valid online only. Applications made through any other medium will not be valid.