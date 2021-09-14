Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply online for SSC Officer Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in from 21 September. Check here for latest updates

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Indian Navy has released the notification for the recruitment of Short Service Commissioned Officer posts in various branches. interested candidates Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021 You can apply online from 21 September on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply is 5 October 2021.

A total of 181 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 90 posts of executive branch, 18 posts of education branch and 73 posts of technical branch are included. Candidates will be first shortlisted for recruitment to these posts. Then shortlisted candidates will be informed for SSB interview through email or SMS. Please note that only unmarried female or male candidates can apply for these posts.

For recruitment to the posts of Education Branch, the candidate should have a Masters degree in the relevant field. Whereas, for recruitment to the posts of technical branch, the candidate must have a BE / B.Tech degree in the relevant field with a minimum of 60% marks. Talking about the age limit, candidates should be born between 2 July 1997 to 1 July 2001 for recruitment in Education Branch. Whereas, for technical branch the candidate should be born between 2nd July 1997 to 1st January 2003. For detailed information on educational qualification and age limit, candidates can check the official notification.

All eligible candidates for recruitment in Indian Navy can apply online through official website joinindiannavy.gov.in from 21 September to 5 October. Before applying, candidates must check their eligibility. Check official website for more details.

Apart from this, Indian Navy, Apprentice Training School, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Kochi Blair had issued a notification for the recruitment of 230 Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts in the prescribed format in offline mode on or before 1 October.

