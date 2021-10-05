Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Jobs in Indian Navy, 12th pass candidates can apply, merit list will be prepared on this basis

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Indian Navy is looking for unmarried male candidates for four years B.Tech Degree Syllabus 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme. Candidates can apply online for this course from 01 October 2021 at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to submit Indian Navy 10+2 Admission Application is October 2021.

It is to be noted that, 12th pass PCM candidates who have appeared in JEE (Main) – 2021 (for BE/ BTech) examination are eligible to apply. The call for Services Selection Board (SSB) will be released on the basis of JEE (Main) – 2021 All India Rank (AIR) published by NTA. There are 35 posts for Executive & Technical & Education Branch. We are giving you more details about Indian Navy Recruitment through B.Tech Entry.

For 10+2 in Navy, there are 5 posts in Education Branch and 30 posts in Executive & Technical. In terms of studies, passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 pattern) or its equivalent examination from any Board with at least 70 per cent aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and at least one in English Those who have secured 50% marks (either in class 10th or class 12th) are eligible to apply. Let us tell you that the merit list will be prepared on the basis of SSB Marks.

Apart from this, candidates can visit the official website for more information related to education qualification. To apply for this recruitment, candidates have to register and submit their application at joinindiannavy.gov.in by 10 October 2021.

