Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Notification released for Cadet Entry Scheme at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Check here for latest updates

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Indian Navy has invited online applications from eligible and unmarried male candidates for 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme. Interested candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of Indian Navy. joinindiannavy.gov.in You can apply through on or before 10 October. The application process will be started from 1st October 2021.

A total of 35 posts will be recruited in the Indian Navy through this process. In which, 5 posts of Education Branch and 30 posts of Executive and Technical Branch are included. Candidates who appeared for JEE Main 2021 (BE / B.Tech) exam will be called for Service Selection Board (SSB) on the basis of JEE Main – 2021 All India Rank published by NTA. After which merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in SSB.

Indian Navy 10+2 Recruitment 2021 Candidates should have passed Class 12th or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with minimum 70% aggregate marks from any board and minimum 50% marks in English (Class 10 or Class 12). Talking about the age limit, candidates should be born between 2 July 2002 to 1 January 2005 for recruitment in Education Branch or Executive and Technical Branch. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Interested and eligible candidates for recruitment in Indian Navy can apply online through official website joinindiannavy.gov.in from 1st October to 10th October. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying.

Apart from this, Indian Navy has released the notification for the recruitment of 181 posts of Short Service Commissioned Officer in various branches. Interested candidates can apply online for Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021 on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in by 5 October. The application process has been started from 21st September.

