Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Short notification issued for latest navy jobs, you can apply here

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Indian Navy has released a notification for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers for Executive, Technical and Education Branch. Eligible candidates can apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 through online mode at official website i.e.joinindiannavy.gov.in from 21 September 2021. The last date for submission of Indian Navy SSC application is 05 October 2021. Indian Navy SSC Officer Course will start from 22nd June at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Indian Navy SSC Officer Course will start from June 2022 at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.

General service in executive branch as per notification [जीएस (एक्स)] / 45 posts of Hydro Cadre, 4 posts of Air Traffic Controller (ATC), 8 posts of Observer, 15 posts of Pilot and 18 posts of Logistics will be filled. 18 posts of education will be filled in the education branch. 27 posts of Engineering Branch (General Service) will be filled in Technical Branch. 34 posts of Electrical Branch (General Service), 12 posts of Naval Architect are to be filled.

The shortlisting of applications will be based on the preference of the candidate and the generalized numbers obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree by 5th Sem. Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview through e-mail or SMS. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of performance in SSB.

medical exam Selected candidates in SSB will be called for Medical Examination as applicable for their admission.

Candidates have to apply for the respective post after registering themselves on Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in from 21 Sep to 05 Oct 2021.

Eligibility for Logistics Posts

BE / B.Tech Degree in Any Discipline with First Division OR

MBA with First Division, OR

B.Sc / B.Com / B.Sc (IT) with First Division with PG Diploma in Finance / Logistics / Supply Chain Management / Material Management, OR

MCA / MSc (IT) with First Division

