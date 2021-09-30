Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Tradesman (Skilled) Posts Notification Released at ncs.gov.in

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Indian Navy has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Tradesman (Skilled) (Group ‘C). Candidates having the required qualification and experience in the relevant subject can apply to these posts. Candidates can submit their applications through offline mode only. Candidates will be selected for the posts of Tradesman on the basis of written examination which will be conducted at Port Blair and Visakhapatnam.

A total of 302 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. To apply for these posts, the candidate must have Matriculation or equivalent from any recognized Institute or Board with knowledge of English and Trade or Mechanic or equivalent with two years regular service in the appropriate technical branch of Army, Navy and Air Force. Must have completed apprentice training. Selected candidates on these posts will be given pay scale from Rs.19900 to Rs.63200.

police Answer key of constable recruitment exam released, here is the direct link to check

To apply for the posts of Tradesman, the minimum age of the candidates is 18 years and the maximum age is 25 years. SC and ST category candidates will get 5 years relaxation in age limit. On the other hand, OBC category candidates will be given a relaxation of 3 years. For complete information about age limit, candidates visit the official website.

Candidates will be selected on these posts on the basis of written examination. Only X Nobel Dockyard Apprentice candidates can apply for these posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts by submitting applications at Commandor, Superintendent, Naval Ship Repair Yard (PBR), Post Box No. 705, HADDO, Port Blair – 744102, South Andaman from 30 October 2021 of notification. Candidates must check the official notification before applying for these posts.

UPCET 2021 result released, here is the direct link to check