Indian Navy’s Ship INS Sarvekshak Successfully Completed Survey Data

Singapore’s container ship MV X-Press Pearl had an accident on 15 May. Despite trying to extinguish the fire, it continued to burn for 13 days.

New Delhi. The survey of the Indian Navy has been completed after the crash of the Singapore cargo ship MV X-Press Pearl, which sank after burning for 13 days off the coast of Sri Lanka last month. On the appeal of the Government of Sri Lanka, the Indian Navy’s survey ship INS Surveyor has surveyed the waters around the MV Express Pearl. The Indian Navy has handed over the survey data to the Sri Lankan authorities.

Indian Navy’s Hydrographic Survey Ship INS Sarvekshak successfully completed survey action around the MV X-Press Pearl site yesterday, & handed over the survey data to the Sri Lankan authorities. pic.twitter.com/4sThv8RmKm — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

Indian Navy helped

Significantly, Singapore-based container ship MV X-Press Pearl had loaded 1,486 containers, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid and other chemicals, from Qatar and Dubai. After this, on 15 May, it was going from Hazira port in Gujarat towards Colombo.

Meanwhile, about nine nautical miles from the port of Colombo, several containers fell on the ship due to bad weather and they caught fire after an explosion. To help the Sri Lankan Navy, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) sent its ships ‘Vaibhav’ and ‘Vajra’ to Colombo to douse the fire on 26 May. AFFF solution and sea water were sprayed from both the sides on the ship surrounded by fire. Despite the rescue, the MV X-Press Pearl continued to burn for 13 days due to hundreds of tons of chemicals and plastics. Now the Indian Army has submitted the report to the Sri Lankan authorities.