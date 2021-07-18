Indian oil announced 2 crore rupees offer for diesel bharo inaam jeeto scheme

IndianOil has announced a special offer on its retail outlets by tweeting. Under this scheme, any Indian citizen can win an amount of Rs 2 crore by filling diesel.

New Delhi. Indian Oil, the largest public sector oil company, has announced to give customers a chance to become millionaires. This information has been given through a tweet. Under this offer, you can win an amount of 2 crores by filling any person diesel at the company’s retail outlets. The name of this offer of Indian Oil is Diesel Bharo, Win Reward. This offer of IndianOil can be availed by any Indian citizen above the age of 18 years.

This IOC offer

To be a part of the Diesel Bharo, Inam Jeeto offer, you need to buy at least 25 liters of diesel or more at any of the IndianOil retail outlets. But the condition is that it has to be bought in a single bill. That is, you have to buy 25 liters of diesel in one go. There should not be separate bills for this.

Last date to avail the offer is 31st July 2021

According to the information given on the official website of IOC, this offer of Indian Oil is available till 12 midnight of 31 July 2021. IndianOil will not be liable or responsible if the customer is not able to SMS the bill number for any reason whatsoever. In case the bill is lost or the e-receipt gets deleted in any way, their reward claim will be rejected. It is important to keep the original printed bill safe.

SMS here and send as

The single printed bill you will get after buying diesel will have a bill number and dealer code. That code has to be sent SMS to the number 7799033333. The first thing you need to do is to type in the dealer code to send the message. After this you have to give space then type the bill number. Type quantity by giving space and send the number to 7799033333.

SMS can be sent only 2 times in 24 hours

After buying diesel, you can become a part of this offer of Indian Oil by giving details of buying oil through an SMS. You can send SMS twice by purchasing 25 liters or more of oil at the same retail outlet or at different outlets. It is calculated twice for one mobile number.

Know who will get the benefit?

This offer of IndianOil will be available to only those customers who are eligible for or more than 2500 liters of Diesel (including XTRAMILE) in a single printed bill/e-receipt from select IndianOil Retail Outlets (Petrol Pumps) located on State or National Highways. Buying less than 25 liters.

