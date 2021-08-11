Indian Olympic Champions’ Felicitation Ceremony, Neeraj Chopra: EX IAS Took jibe on PM Modi Biggest photo at the Olympic winners’ felicitation ceremony, people started saying ‘photojeevi’ Surya Pratap Singh Asked recognize the players Will have to take – Former IAS taunts on PM’s photo in honor ceremony of Olympic winners, people started saying ‘photojeevi’

Indian Olympic Champions’ Felicitation Ceremony: After creating history in the Tokyo Olympics, a ceremony was held for the Indian Olympic athletes. Where a big picture of PM Narendra Modi was seen with the players on the poster. The pictures of the players on this poster were much smaller than that of PM Modi, seeing that a lot of talk started on social media. Here, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has also taken a dig at PM’s photo at the Olympic winners’ felicitation ceremony.

Surya Pratap Singh said on seeing the big picture of PM Modi on the poster- ‘To recognize the players, one has to borrow glasses from the neighbor.’ He said in his post- ‘Identify the Olympic medalists in the welcome poster. Probably have to borrow glasses from neighbour.’

Writer Abhisar Sharma also made a post in which he took a jibe at PM Modi and said- ‘Gaab mahima hai Prabhu ki’. Filmmaker Vinod Kapri also reacted to this poster in a taunting manner. He said- ‘After reaching India, #Olympics medal winners are being respected in this way.’

Recognize Olympic medalists in the welcome poster. Might have to borrow glasses from a neighbor.pic.twitter.com/Kf8ZmwY3mF — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) August 9, 2021

Journalist Sakshi Joshi also targeted PM Modi by retweeting the filmmaker’s post, saying- ‘Did Manmohan Singh ji miss how many chances to become a CreditGV, PhotoGV, Khiladijeevi, MedalGV, LimelightGV, Adjavi, MediaGV everything.’

At the same time, people also started commenting a lot on Surya Pratap Singh’s post. A user named Sonu Negi while replying to the former IAS said- ‘You speak only against BJP, are all Congress leaders working honestly? Whoever you do not speak against them, please speak against every corrupt leader of the country, otherwise do not speak for any party, speak for the leaders who have betrayed the country, regardless of which party they belong to.

CreditGV, PhotoGV, Sportsman, MedalGV, LimelightGV, Adjavi, MediaGV How Many Opportunities Missed To Be Everything https://t.co/LH13bYmdIX — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) August 9, 2021

A person named Sanjay Parashar said- ‘The spectacles he is wearing only look like ‘Modiya bada opulmonsitam dhaya hai’. A comment came from an account named Agitaljeevi- ‘I can’t understand from afar, since 7 years, every petrol pump seems to see such boards that Saheb must have brought some new scheme to convert it into small cylinder after free cylinder for everyone. Every day a new drama is needed for the entertainment of the devotees.

Let us tell you, the honor ceremony of Indian Olympic Champions was held at Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi. Here along with the picture of the players on the stage, the picture of PM Narendra Modi appeared on the poster. The photo of this poster is becoming very viral on social media. Seeing which people are taking such a chuckle.





