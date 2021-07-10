Indian Origin Aeronautical Engineer Sirisha Bandla Will Fly Into Space

34-year-old Sirisha Bandala will be the third Indian-origin woman to go into space. Aeronautical engineers will depart on Virgin Galactic test flight.

Houston. Indian-origin Aeronautical Engineer Sirisha Bandala is about to leave for space. She will be the third woman of Indian origin to go into space. She is going to leave by Virgin Galactic Test Flight on Sunday.

born in Andhra Pradesh

Sirisha was born in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh state, India. She is 34 years old. His childhood was spent in Houston, Texas, USA. She will leave with the Virgin Galactic Company’s billionaire founder Sir Richard Branson and five other colleagues aboard the Virgin Galactic spaceship in New Mexico.

Astronaut number 004 will be

According to Sirisha she is honored to be a part of the wonderful Crew 22, its mission to make space accessible to all. Bandala’s astronaut number will be 004. His role in flight will be that of vice president for research operations. She will be the third Indian woman to go to space after Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams.

Earlier on July 6, in a video post on Virgin Galactic’s Twitter handle, Sirisha said that when she first heard that she was going to get this opportunity, she was silent. It’s really great to be in space with people from different geographies and communities.

studied it from

He completed his studies from Purdue University. He started as the Vice President of Research Operations in January 2021. From the beginning he had a desire to become an astronaut.