Indian Origin English Cricketer Ravi Bopara Did Ball Tampering In Bangladesh Premier League Entire Team Got Punished

Ball Tampering In Bangladesh Premier League: As per the rules, if the umpire feels that the player has tampered with the ball, he can change it. The rule also states that the on-field umpire may report the incident to the match referee if he so desires.

Ball Tampering In Bangladesh Premier League: As per the rules, if the umpire feels that the player has tampered with the ball, he can change it. The rule also states that the on-field umpire may report the incident to the match referee if he so desires.

The incident of ball tampering took place in the 22nd match of Bangladesh Premier League. The incident of ball tampering was carried out by Indian-origin cricketer and England all-rounder Ravi Bopara. The whole team had to bear the brunt of his mistake. The umpires found Ravi Bopara guilty of section 41.3.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The match was played between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Sunrisers on the evening of 7 February 2022 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. This incident of ball tampering happened in the 9th over. Broadcasters of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 showed replays of that incident. Replays showed that Ravi Bopara was picking up the ball with his fingers.

When the on-field umpires Mahfuzur Rahman and Prageeth Rambukwela came to know about Ravi Bopara’s action, they took the ball from him. After this the umpires replaced the second ball in its place. Apart from this, a penalty of 5 runs was also imposed on the Sylhet Sunrisers team.

As per ICC rules, if the umpire feels that a player has tampered with the ball, he can change it. The rule also states that the on-field umpire may report the incident to the match referee if he so desires. After that, strict action can also be taken against the player. In this match, the command of Sylhet Sunrisers was in the hands of Ravi Bopara.

Talking about the match between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Sunrisers, Khulna Tigers won by 15 runs in this match. Sylhet Sunrisers won the toss and elected to bowl. Khulna Tigers scored 182 for 3 in 20 overs. Sylhet Sunrisers team could only manage 167 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs.

Soumya Sarkar did all-round performance

Soumya Sarkar scored an unbeaten 82 off 62 balls with the help of 4 fours and 4 sixes for Khulna Tigers. Apart from him, wicketkeeper and captain Mushfiqur Rahman scored an unbeaten 62 off 38 balls with the help of 6 fours and 2 sixes. Yasir Ali was dismissed for 23 runs in 18 balls with the help of 4 fours.

Soumya Sarkar also showed flair in the bowling during the batting of Sylhet Sunrisers. He took 2 wickets for 27 runs in 4 overs. Apart from this, Thisara Perera took 2 wickets for 23 runs. Khaleel Ahmed and Nabil Samad also managed to take a wicket each.