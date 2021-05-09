Indian-Origin Man Charged With Killing, Sexually Abusing His Mom on Mother





New York: In a shameful and grotesque incident, an Indian-origin man has been charged with killing and sexually assaulting his 65-year-old mom at their residence in New York on the eve of Mother's Day, based on US media experiences. The accused, Pushkar Sharma, 28, allegedly carried out the lethal assault on Soraj Sharma at their residence in Jamaica in Bellerose Manor on Saturday morning. The suspect is accused of grabbing his mom from behind, choking and punching her till she fell to the ground, prosecutors mentioned.

As soon as down, the son allegedly continued the assault, strangling and punching his mom earlier than sexually assaulting her, experiences PTI. The sufferer misplaced consciousness after which died, the New York Submit quoted the officers as saying. The suspect informed police he wakened the morning earlier than Mother's Day "with an uncontrollable urge to harm somebody", based on a prison grievance.

Walks to police station to admit

Sharma informed police, he continued choking her (mom) till he was fairly certain she was lifeless, the prison grievance alleges. Lined in blood, Sharma gathered his pockets and keys and walked to the a hundred and fifth Precinct, the place he confessed to the unimaginable violence, the New York Every day Information quoted police and prosecutors as saying. Soraj Sharma's daughter discovered her mom unconscious within the basement, cops mentioned, including that medics rushed her to Lengthy Island Jewish Hospital the place she was pronounced lifeless.

What ought to have been a celebration of Mother’s Day turned a brutal, tragic nightmare for a Queens household, District Legal professional Melinda Katz mentioned on Sunday. Sharma was arraigned on Sunday on homicide and sexual abuse expenses. He was ordered held with out bail, and his subsequent look is on Could 24, the report mentioned.

Not the primary time

Sharma’s neighbour Kelvin mentioned he knew Sharma had psychological well being issues, however he was surprised on the slaying. The household was very nice and pleasant. I’m shocked to know that the son might’ve completed this, he mentioned. He recalled a previous incident when neighbours referred to as police as a result of Sharma was performing erratically.

So, it’s not the primary time. He’s been in hassle earlier than, Kelvin mentioned. You possibly can clearly inform that he has some psychological well being points. When he had the cops referred to as on him beforehand, individuals mentioned that he was not on his medicines. Maybe, the identical occurred this time round. Sharma’s lawyer, Matthew Thomas of the Queens Defenders, didn’t instantly return a name looking for remark, the Every day Information report mentioned.

(With inputs from PTI)