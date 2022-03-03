Indian origin Noor Inayat Khan who was spy during second world war

We have heard the stories of many spies around the world. One of these names was also of Indian origin spy Noor Inayat Khan. The more exciting the stories about the detective, the more dangerous it is for the spies. The story of Noor Inayat Khan was full of similar risks. Noor first joined the women’s wing of Britain’s Royal Air Force, then joined the intelligence agency and spied on a dictator like Hitler during World War II.

According to the BBC, Noor Inayat Khan was born in Moscow, Russia in 1914. She was the child of an Indian father and an American mother. Noor’s family moved to London during the First World War and then settled in Paris. Noor spent her childhood in Paris, but during the Second World War, when her condition worsened, Noor moved to Britain.

During 1940, Noor Inayat Khan’s motive was to fight fascism. Noor believed that something should be done for the country which gave her shelter. She first joined the military then worked as a Special Operations Executive (SOE) in a secret intelligence organization created by Winston Churchill. During this time, after special training, he was sent to Paris as a radio operator.

It was believed that Noor Inayat Khan was not expected to survive more than six weeks in the campaign for which she is going to Paris. At that time Noor Inayat Khan was only 29 years old. In France, he gathered many secret information related to Nazi and Hitler. Although several members of Noor’s network were being arrested during this time, Noor did not return from France.

A few months after these arrests, Noor was also captured. Actually, Noor had shared her secret to the sister of a close aide. Due to jealousy in her beauty, she reveals Noor’s secret to Germany and Nazi agents. After this, in the year 1943, Noor was arrested from his house and tortured for several days, so that the secret could come to the fore.

After several attempts, Noor was sent to a concentration camp in southern Germany, near Munich, after the British intelligence mission was not informed. It was here, in 1944, that Noor Inayat Khan was shot. Years later, the brave female spy Noor Inayat Khan was awarded the French Croix de Guerre in 1949, along with the George Cross, the highest honor in Britain, and the Silver Star posthumously.

Noor Inayat Khan’s father Inayat Khan was born in Baroda. He believed in Sufism and it was he who founded the Sufi orders in the West. Inayat Khan’s maternal grandfather was the famous musician Ustad Maula Baksh Khan, while Maula Baksh’s wife Kasim Bibi was the granddaughter of Tipu Sultan of Mysore. That’s why Noor Inayat Khan was also related to a royal family.