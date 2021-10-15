Indian-origin Ravi Choudhary nominated by President Joe Biden for a key position in the Pentagon

Indian American Ravi Choudhary was nominated by US President Joe Biden on Thursday to a key position at the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense. Ravi Choudhary is a former Air Force officer and has been nominated as Assistant Secretary for ‘Establishments, Energy and Environment’ of the Air Force.

Chowdhury’s name must be approved by the US Senate before taking the oath of office at the Pentagon. Prior to this, Ravi Chaudhary has served as a senior executive in the US Department of Transportation. According to a work introduction released by the White House, Chowdhury was director of the Office of Advanced Programs and Innovation, Office of Commercial Space at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

In this role, Ravi Choudhury was responsible for advanced development and research programs in support of the FAA’s commercial space transportation mission. He also served as the Executive Director of Area and Center Operations while in the Department of Transportation. During this time he was responsible for assisting and integrating aviation operations in nine regions located across the country.

According to the information given by the White House, Chaudhary served in the US Air Force from 1993 to 2015. He served in the Air Force with different types of operational, engineering and senior personnel. The White House informed that early in his career, Chaudhry helped with space launch operations for the Global Positioning System (GPS).

He led the Phase III and flight safety activities to determine the full operational capability of the first GPS constellation. He served as a systems engineer on NASA’s International Space Station, ensuring the safety of NASA astronauts. During the tenure of former US President Barack Obama, Ravi Choudhary also served as a member of the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islands.