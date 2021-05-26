Indian Police Visit Twitter Offices as Modi Goes on Pandemic Offense

The officers from India’s elite antiterrorism police unit descended after nightfall on the New Delhi places of work of Twitter, with tv information cameras in tow. Their mission: Begin an argument over pretend information.

The places of work sat empty, closed amid India’s devastating coronavirus outbreak. And the police acknowledged that they have been there to ship nothing extra legally binding than a discover disputing a warning label that Twitter had assigned to some tweets.

However symbolically, the go to by the police on Monday night time despatched a transparent message that India’s highly effective ruling get together is changing into more and more upset with Twitter due to the notion that the corporate has sided with critics of the federal government. As anger has risen throughout the nation over India’s stumbling response to the pandemic, the federal government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Occasion have struggled to regulate the narrative.

In consequence, prime Indian political leaders have utilized growing strain on Twitter, Fb and different platforms that individuals are utilizing to air their complaints. In doing so, they’re following the trail of another nations making an attempt to regulate how and the place messages can unfold on social media. In March, for instance, the Russian authorities mentioned it will gradual entry to Twitter, one of many few locations the place Russians brazenly criticize the federal government.