Indian Railway: If you are not getting the lower berth while booking train tickets, then how to book? IRCTC told the complete process

Senior citizens are given preference of lower berth while traveling in trains by Indian Railways, but there are times when the lower berth is not available despite requesting for senior citizens during ticket booking.

If you are also traveling or planning to travel during the festival season, then this news can be important for you. It is often seen that while booking the ticket, the lower berth is not available, but if you want to confirm the lower berth, then you should know this process explained by IRCTC.

Railway has given information that now how you can take a lower berth, there is no need to worry about it. Information has been given by IRCTC on Twitter about how senior citizens are given lower berths. This information has been given by the Railways on the question of the passenger.

On Twitter, a passenger asked the Indian Railways why the lower berth is not given. The passenger has written tagging Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav that what is the rule to run the seat allotment. How is the seat distributed? The passenger said that he had booked tickets for three senior citizens with lower berth preference, but were given middle berth, upper berth and side lower berth.

RCTC has given information on this query on Twitter that Sir, Lower berths/Senior Citizen quota berths are only lower berths earmarked for female age of 60 years and above, 45 years and above. But this is applicable when only one or two passengers travel. IRCTC further informed that if there are more than two senior citizens or one is a senior citizen and the other is not a senior citizen, the system will not consider it. That is, two senior citizens will be given a lower berth.

Let us tell you that during this festive season, Railways is running many special trains. If you also want to take this lower berth, then you can take advantage of the ticket distribution process under this information.