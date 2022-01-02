Indian Railway IRCTC canceled 14 trains on these routes, see this list before traveling

The trains were to run for long distance between 02.00 hrs (January 2) and 02.00 hrs of Monday (January 3). Explaining the reason for the cancellation of these trains, Indian Railway IRCTC said that this decision has been taken in view of an important work.

14 trains have been canceled by Indian Railways. These trains were scheduled to run for long distance between 02.00 hrs (January 2) to 02.00 hrs on Monday (January 3). Explaining the reason for the cancellation of these trains, Indian Railway IRCTC said that this decision has been taken in view of an important work. According to a report, between these dates, the Central Railway will operate a special infrastructure block on the Up and Down slow lines between Kalwa and Diva to cut and connect the newly laid slow line with the existing slow lines for diversion.

Train to be canceled on January 2

Train No. 11007/11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

Train No. 12071/12072 Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

Train No. 12109/12110 Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchavati Express

Train No. 11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express

Train No. 12123/12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen

Train No. 12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express

Train No. 12139 Mumbai-Nagpur Sevagram Express

Train No. 11139 Mumbai-Gdg Express

Train No. 17612 Mumbai-Nanded Rajyarani Express

Train to be canceled on January 3

Train No. 11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express

Train No. 11140 GADG-MUMBAI EXPRESS

short termination of express trains

Train No. 17317 Hubli-Dadar Express is short terminated at Pune and Train No. 11030 Kolhapur Mumbai Koyna Expressway is short terminated on 1st January.

Start of these express trains

After 2 o’clock today, 17318 Dadar-Hubli Express will depart from Pune, which will pass through several routes to reach Mumbai. In the same sequence, train number 11029 Mumbai-Kolhapur Koyna Express will also run from Pune. These trains will be operated by Indian Railways from 02.00 hrs of Block Sunday (02 January) to 02.00 hrs of Monday (03 January) on Up and Down slow lines.