Indian Railway IRCTC canceled 458 trains today, check list here

Indian Railways has canceled many trains today, that is, if you have to travel today on 3rd February 2022, then this news is important for you. These canceled trains include passenger, mail-express trains. If you are going to travel there, then definitely check the status of your train, as well as know which trains have been canceled. You can check train status on the website of National Train Inquiry System (NTES).

Here you have been issued a complete list of train cancellations. Also, you can check the canceled trains on the website of IRCTC Help. Indian Railways has decided to cancel trains due to ongoing repairs and other reasons in different zones of railways across the country. According to Indian Railways, in case of train cancellation, your money will be transferred to your account.

Let us know that here is the information of some important trains. Apart from this, many more trains have been cancelled. If you want to know about the status of your train, you can check it by visiting the website enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Here you will have to enter your train number, journey station and date of travel and on clicking the submit button, the complete details of your train will appear on the new page. On the other hand, if you want to check the complete train cancellation list, then you can check the list in the section of the train being canceled here.