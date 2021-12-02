Indian Railway IRCTC Cancellation of Train of 3 December Due to Cyclone Jawad

Indian Railway IRCTC: Due to Cyclone Jawad, South Eastern Railway has canceled the trains. As per the information shared by DRM Kharagpur, 18 trains have been suspended on 3rd December.

Indian Railway IRCTC : South Eastern Railway has canceled more trains due to Cyclone Jawad. As per the information shared by DRM Kharagpur, 18 trains have been suspended on 3rd December. Which includes Howrah Secunderabad (12703), Puri Yesvantpur (22883), Howrah Yesvantpur (12245), Purulia Villupuram (22605), Howrah Hyderabad (18045), Howrah Chennai Central (12841), Howrah Mysore (22817) and Santragachi to Chennai Central (22807). ) Are included.

Apart from this, Digha-Visakhapatnam (22873), Howrah-Yesvantpur (12863), Howrah-Chennai Central (12839), Patna Enerkulam (22644), Howrah-Puri (18409), Sealdah-Puri (22201), Howrah Puri (12895) , Howrah Puri (12837), Anant Vihar-Puri (12876) and Howrah Puri (12821) have also been canceled due to cyclone Jawad.

Prime Minister took stock of the preparations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a high-level meeting on Thursday reviewed the preparedness of the states, central government ministries and agencies concerned to deal with the impending cyclone ‘Jawad’ in the Bay of Bengal and directed the officials to ensure safety of life and property. .

According to the PMO, the Prime Minister directed the officials to take all possible steps to bring people to safe havens, ensure maintenance of essential services like electricity, telecommunications, health and drinking water and restore them immediately in case of any disruption.

The Prime Minister directed to set up round-the-clock control rooms to ensure adequate availability and supply of medicines and ensure uninterrupted movement of medicines. In the meeting, information was given to the Prime Minister through a presentation about the current status of the cyclone and its possible impact. It is very likely to reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast with wind speed reaching maximum 100 kmph on the morning of December 4.

Which states will be affected: Due to this, there is a possibility of heavy rain in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. IMD issues regular bulletins with latest forecast to all concerned states. The Cabinet Secretary has already reviewed the situation and preparedness with the Chief Secretaries of all the Coastal States and concerned Central Ministries and the Central Agencies concerned. The PMO said that the Union Home Ministry is reviewing the situation round the clock and is in touch with the state governments and union territories and concerned central agencies.