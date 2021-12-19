Indian Railway IRCTC made a big change! These women will not have any problem in getting a reserve seat

Indian Railway IRCTC has made a change regarding the reserve seat. Now women will not face any problem in getting the reserved seat. Because soon women will be given reserved seats for long distances. Giving information in this regard, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that for the comfortable and safe journey of women passengers in long distance trains, special berths for women and many other facilities have been provided by Indian Railways.

How many seats will be reserved for women

Giving information, the Railway Minister further informed that there will be six berths reserved in the sleeper class of long distance mail and express trains, whereas only 6 berths will be reserved for women in the 3 AC class of Garib Rath, Rajdhani, Duronto and fully AC express trains. . This quota will be applicable to women passengers, irrespective of their age and traveling alone or with a group of women.

Trains will also be reserved for these

Along with this, six to seven lower berths in each sleeper coach of long distance trains, four to five lower berths in 3AC coaches, three to four berths in 2AC coaches are reserved for senior citizens, women above 45 years of age and pregnant women. Will be The quota for this class will be decided according to the coach of the train. Please tell that this announcement has been made for the safe travel of the people.

no problem with seat

According to the information, if a woman is planning to travel during a long distance, then she will not have to worry about the seat. To confirm the seat, booking will have to be done in the mentioned trains only. The Railway Minister said that Indian Railways has started a special initiative Meri Saheli since last year which aims to provide security to women.