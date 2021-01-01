Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 1,664 vacancies at rrcpryj.org

Railway Recruitment 2021: The Recruitment Cell of Indian Railways has invited applications for the recruitment of more than 1600 Apprentice posts in various departments. Indian Railways has informed in its official notification that the selected candidates in North Central Railway will be trained in various divisions and workshops.

To apply for these posts, candidate can apply for 1664 vacancies for apprentice through official website of railways rrcpryi.org. The registration window to apply has been opened, while the last date to apply is September 1, 2021. To apply for these posts, SC, ST, PWD and women candidates will not have to pay fees and other candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

Candidates will be given preference in filling 20 per cent vacancies in direct recruitment to Level 1 posts, for which the pay scale ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900. Candidates age should be between 15 years to 24 years to apply for the posts of Apprentice. The age of the candidates will be calculated from September 1, 2021. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

Candidates must have passed Matriculation (Class 10) in 10+2 system with minimum 50% marks. All the candidates who have passed class 8 with ITI certificate can also apply. For complete information about educational qualification, candidates can see the official notification.





