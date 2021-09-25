Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: apply online for 492 Posts apprentice post 10th Pass Can Apply

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Indian Railways will recruit 492 Apprentice posts in Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. As per the official notification, the recruitment process has started for various posts including Machinist, Electrician, Welder, Fitter, Turner, Painter and AC Mechanic. All interested and eligible candidates can apply through official website, apprenticeshipindia.org. The last date to apply for Apprentice Recruitment is 3 October.

Those candidates who want to apply for this recruitment should have passed ITI examination (NCVT) from recognized institute and certificate in relevant trades. They must have passed class 10 or equivalent from a recognized board by the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE).

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Candidates willing to apply for the posts of Apprentice, first of all visit the official website apprenticeshipindia.org.

Step 2 – Login with details like name, mobile number and date of birth and register yourself

Step 3 – Upload all the required documents as asked.

Step 4- Download the form and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates are not required to appear in any written test or interview/ oral test for selection to any post of Apprentice. Act Apprentice will be appointed on the basis of merit list provided on the portal. If candidates are shortlisted for any post, they will be informed about it through call letter which will be sent to their respective mail id.

